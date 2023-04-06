Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,635 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,359. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.82. The company has a market cap of $161.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

