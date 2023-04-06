Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 848 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $828.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $769.21 and a 200-day moving average of $743.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.57.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.