Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group decreased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.07. The stock had a trading volume of 222,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,384. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.91.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.