Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.59.

ISRG traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $256.69. The company had a trading volume of 324,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,102. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.