O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Reduced by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 6.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $857.99. 63,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,595. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $827.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $808.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

