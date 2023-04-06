Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Raymond James

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.89. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.