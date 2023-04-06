Oxen One Day Volume Hits $327,282.83 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $327,282.83 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,085.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00325259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.00557316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00449693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,580,632 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

