Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Trading 3.4% Higher

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17. 66,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 219,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 128,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

