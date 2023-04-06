Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.50

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.50 and traded as high as $23.85. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 10,364 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale began coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Pandora A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

Pandora A/S Cuts Dividend

About Pandora A/S

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.3864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

