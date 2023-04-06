Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Up 6.4%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. 715,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average session volume of 137,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Down 6.3 %

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.