Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $18.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on PK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 239,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70,466 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

