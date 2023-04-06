Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Patrick Industries worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after acquiring an additional 101,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PATK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 54,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.89. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $746,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

