Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $509.23 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $475.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.