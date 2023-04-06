PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,927,539. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

