PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $17,475.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $17,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,185,432 shares in the company, valued at $36,246,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $68,385.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $15,290.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $7,944.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $6,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $10,400.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $14,513.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $14,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $23,188.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $19,432.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.