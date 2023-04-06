PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $63,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,265,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $63,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,265,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,774.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,650 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.