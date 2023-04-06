Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,720. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

