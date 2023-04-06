Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PM traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,277. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

