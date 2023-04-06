Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 1,015,229 Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,015,229 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $2,000,001.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,319,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 419,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,949. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.