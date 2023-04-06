Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

NYSE:PNW opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

