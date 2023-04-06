Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 37,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,131. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

