Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 37,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,131. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.84.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
