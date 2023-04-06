Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

