Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

