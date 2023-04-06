Piper Sandler Lowers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target to $39.00

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TBBK. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Bancorp Stock Performance

TBBK opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $234,081.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,589.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,731,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,047,000 after buying an additional 158,741 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

