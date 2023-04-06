Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Down 2.2%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 11,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 9,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Planet Green Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

