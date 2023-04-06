Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of PL opened at $3.66 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $995.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 84.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,671,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,535 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

