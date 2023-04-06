Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PII. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

