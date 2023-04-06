PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Insider John R. Crockett III Sells 5,500 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. PPL’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

