Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

PFBC stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $787.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

See Also

