PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Purchases C$94,148.80 in Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald Smith purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,148.80.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRV.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

