Prothena’s (PRTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $48.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.40. Prothena has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,016,300. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Prothena by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

