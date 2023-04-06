PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Rating) were down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

About PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. The company offers post-paid and prepaid products that include various data and mobile voice solutions on 2G, 3G, and 4G broadband cellular networks under the IM3 Ooredoo brand. It also provides international calls, international roaming, and fixed line services.

