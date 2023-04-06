Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 904,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 2,477,257 shares.The stock last traded at $63.59 and had previously closed at $63.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

