Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $68.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUBGY shares. Barclays raised shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €71.00 ($77.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Publicis Groupe Trading Down 1.3 %

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

