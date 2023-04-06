Pure Storage, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.86, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 809,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 153,800 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Get Rating

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

