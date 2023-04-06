Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Issued By DA Davidson

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $97.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,794,000 after buying an additional 51,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,822 shares of company stock worth $69,423 and sold 4,800 shares worth $116,304. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

