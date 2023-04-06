Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for United Bankshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

