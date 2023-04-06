Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Belite Bio, Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Belite Bio Stock Down 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Shares of Belite Bio stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

