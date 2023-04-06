Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

