Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,778,376.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,778,376.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.80%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

