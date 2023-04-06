Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Greenlane in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for Greenlane’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Greenlane’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.
Greenlane Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
