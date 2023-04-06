Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Greenlane in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for Greenlane’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Greenlane’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Greenlane Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.