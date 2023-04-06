Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

