Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Reduced by Analyst

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.26.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 206,798 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 204.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

