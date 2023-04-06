Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

