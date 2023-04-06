Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Lowered by Zacks Research

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

