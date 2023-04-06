Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Caterpillar Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Caterpillar in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

NYSE:CAT opened at $214.00 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.