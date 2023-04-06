Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

