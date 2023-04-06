Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.62

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$34.62 and last traded at C$34.62, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.50.

Quebecor Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.25.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

