Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00. The company traded as high as C$34.98 and last traded at C$34.88, with a volume of 39491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.49.

Several other research firms have also commented on QBR.B. Veritas Investment Research raised Quebecor from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.11.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

