Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $142.61 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

